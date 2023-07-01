12 things you didn't know about the Canadian flag

From hockey jerseys to flying high on flag poles across the country, the Canadian flag unites us, and the lone red maple leaf is a symbol of our national pride.

On February 15, 1965, the National Flag of Canada as we know it today was raised for the first time over Parliament Hill, in communities across the country, and in Canadian diplomatic and consular missions around the world.

Here’s what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to say about the so-called Pearson Pennant: “A single red maple leaf has come to represent the values we hold dear as a society — freedom, generosity, openness, and respect — and the promise of an entire country.”

The Maple Leaf is a source of pride but coming up with that maple leaf design was not an easy feat. So, we thought it would be fun to take you back to high school history class and go over some surprising facts about the Canadian flag and how it came to be the red maple leaf we all love.

1. The maple leaf has been a symbol of Canada since the 18th century

A post shared by Parks Canada (@parks.canada) on Feb 13, 2018 at 4:08pm PST

2. In 1964, Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson formed a committee in order to decide on the official design of the Canadian flag

For National Flag Day, an interesting roundup of some of Canada’s historic flags. #FlagDay pic.twitter.com/WkdVppYKaw — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 15, 2018

3. Pearson’s preferred choice for a new Canadian flag was this design, which was nicknamed “the Pearson Pennant”

Prototype of a flag known as the “Pearson Pennant”. #artifactoftheweek pic.twitter.com/91rQZSlyjX — Museum of History (@CanMusHistory) February 18, 2015

4. The Canadian Red Ensign was the former Canadian flag used by the federal government before the official maple-leaf design was introduced

#ArtifactOfTheWeek: The Red Ensign adopted as flag of the Dominion of Canada until it was replaced with Maple Leaf flag in 1965 #CdnHistory pic.twitter.com/7Sds9jfCTa — Museum of History (@CanMusHistory) February 14, 2017

5. Red and white were named Canada’s official colours in the proclamation of the Royal Arms of Canada in 1921 by King George V

6. Dr. George Stanley, a professor at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario, came up with the red and maple leaf design

This day in 1964: House of Commons votes 163-78 to adopt George Stanley’s design for a National Flag of #Canada. pic.twitter.com/FNjDUQ972B — Thee Westerner (@theewesterner) December 15, 2015

7. The maple leaf design was inspired by the flag of The Royal Military College of Canada

Canada’s flag was forged at Royal Military College of Canada replacing the College emblem with a Maple Leaf. #TDV #CanadianFlag #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/XcpatnZFIX — Jeremy Stowe (@Jerstowe) February 13, 2017

8. There were 5,000 flag designs submitted and examined before Stanley’s design was chosen

A post shared by Bethany DiTecco (@bethanyditecco) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:09am PST

9. The largest Canadian flag ever made was 38 metres by 76 metres and cost $15,000 to make

#DYK? The largest Canadian Flag ever made measured 38m by 76m and cost $15,000 to make! #CanadianFlag https://t.co/tBuY7uEZ9p — ACOA Canada (@ACOACanada) February 15, 2016

10. In 2005, one of the original maple leaf flags that flew over Parliament on February 15, 1966, was returned to Canada by its owner, Elisabeth Hoffmann-Lamoureux

11. The Canadian flag is twice as long as it is wide. No other national flag has those dimensions

A post shared by Explore Canada (@explorecanada) on Jul 1, 2016 at 2:02am PDT

12. The flags flown on Parliament Hill are given away for free. But the waitlist for one is over 100 years!