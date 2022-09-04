Autumnal Canadian cycling trail among the best in the world: study

The prettiest place to pedal in Canada in the fall has been revealed, and it’s a truly breathtaking bike path to explore.
Adventure tour operator Explore Worldwide did a study looking at 100 popular bike trails to find the most picturesque ones from around the world.
By looking at which bike-friendly paths had the most photos on Instagram per kilometre, they came up with a top 10 list – and there’s one spot in Canada that made the cut.
Nova Scotia’s 298 km-long Cabot Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park was 9th overall. Along the trail, you’ll be treated to spectacular Instagram-worthy coastline views.
In the fall, the region puts on a 10-day long Hike the Highlands Festival, too, and the area is flush with autumn leaves.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a look at the full list of picturesque bike trails around the world:
- Blue Ridge Parkway – North Carolina and Virginia, USA
- Going-to-the-Sun Road – Montana, USA
- Lake Ohrid – Eastern Albania
- The Shinanami Kaido – Hiroshima and Ehime Prefecture, Japan
- The South Downs Way – Hampshire and Sussex, England
- Kinderjijk Cycle Route – South Holland, The Netherlands
- Simpsons Gap Bicycle Path – Queensland, Australia
- Carretera Austral (CH-7, Southern Way) – Patagonia, Chile
- Nova Scotia’s Cabot Trail – Cape Breton Highlands, Canada
- Crater Lake Loop – Oregon, USA
You can read Explore Worldwide‘s full study on their website to learn more.
Where are you cycling next?