A Canadian cottage owned by Princess Diana's brother hits the market for $10.5M

A gorgeous cottage owned by a relative of Princess Diana’s has just hit the real estate market — not in the UK, but here in Ontario.

More of a designer vacation home than a cabin in the woods, the 3+2-bedroom, five-bathroom home is going for a whopping $10.5 million, reflecting its high-end features, stunning waterfront land, and 4,370 square feet of living space.

Located on the esteemed Lake Rosseau in Port Carling, the cottage belongs to Diana’s brother, Ninth Earl Charles Spencer, who has owned the property with his Canadian wife — soon-to-be ex-wife, as confirmed last month — for the last four years.

The 2018 build appears impeccable in every aspect, with large-paned windows overlooking both the lake and the landscape, a mix of rustic and modern interiors, tons of deck space and luxury features galore.

It also comes with a large boathouse with built-in docking space for two watercraft, plus living space (including sleeping quarters and bathroom) above, a covered porch and a lakeside firepit.

As noted in the listing, the home is for sale “with an option to purchase the adjoining 1,000 feet of lakefront and 20+ acres of property on Silver Lake.”

“Together, they could be the perfect estate-sized property with two lakefronts, acres and acres for trails, guest cottages, cabins, docks, etc. The opportunities are endless!”

With all of its facilities and space, and its epic price tag, the property at 3164 Muskoka Road will surely be going to someone of equal prominence and wealth as Spencer.