No cap: 42% of Canadian adults don't understand Gen Z slang
Many Canadian adults are finding themselves a little lost trying to navigate the latest trends and slang created by Gen Z.
In a survey by The Mobile Shop, about 42% of adults over 35 say they have no clue what young people are saying and it’s leaving them out of touch.
Words like “‘cheugy’ (outdated or trying too hard), ‘ded’ (dead), and ‘bussin'” (when something is really good),” are only known to about one out of 10 adults, according to the survey.
However, four out of 10 people surveyed understood what the word “flex” meant and it’s slowly making its way into modern conversation. If you’re one of the millennials and Gen X-ers who’s scratching your head now, “flex” essentially means to show off.
While so many Canadians are confused about what Gen Z is saying, there is a real effort by the group to keep up with the times.
About 33% of adults have looked up words to find their definitions.
To help those Canadians struggling to understand unfamiliar popular terms, here are some words and their definitions to get you started:
- Flex: showing off in a non-humble way.
- Glow Up: physical transformation for the better.
- No Cap: convey authenticity and truth.
- Mid: used to insult an opposing opinion, referring to it as average.
- Sus: short form for suspicious.
- Bussin’: when something is really good.
- Extra Fire: beyond amazing.
- Ded: when you are figurately dead; commonly used after a joke.
- Cheugy: either outdated or when someone is trying too hard; often referred to in relation to millennials.
- Lowkey: to do something secretly or discretely.
- Bet: an alternative way to say ‘alright’ or ‘okay’.