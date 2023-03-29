"Canada's Got Talent" contestant gets Shawn Mendes' approval (VIDEO)

The most recent episode of Canada’s Got Talent showed off some stunning performances, but one performer was stunned himself thanks to a cameo from Shawn Mendes.

On the Tuesday, March 28 episode of Canada’s Got Talent, the nation was introduced to young Evangel Omari Besong from Edmonton, Alberta. For his talent, he sang a cover of “Wonder” by Canadian Shawn Mendes.

Besong was visibly nervous, and judge Howie Mendel even asked him to restart his performance and shake off some nerves. But once he got going, he was unstoppable.

You can watch the whole performance now:

After the performance, judge Lilly Singh pulled out her phone and showed Besong that Mendes had heard him sing and loved it.

“I’m so happy. Keep singing!” Mendes told Besong, who was moved to tears.

You can watch the full episode on CityTV. From singing and dancing to magic and comedy, there was plenty of talent on stage last night, including performances from Magic Ben and Mr. Cuddles the Evil Octopus.

Who’s your favourite to win?