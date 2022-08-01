Fire shuts down part of Canada’s Wonderland on long weekend (VIDEO)

A structural fire broke out on a waterslide at Canada’s Wonderland on Sunday night, resulting in guests needing to be evacuated.

At just before 11 pm ET on Sunday night, York Regional Police (YRP) were called to assist Vaughan Fire services at the amusement park — located about 25 km outside of downtown Toronto.

The YRP says guests were evacuated “as a precaution because of blowing smoke” and had asked people to avoid the area as crews responded to the situation.

The fire spread from the waterslide to a nearby collection of trees. On Monday morning, Canada’s Wonderland said its Splash Works, the area of the park where the fire broke out, would be closed for the entire day. The rest of the amusement park stayed open and is “operating normally.”

FIRE – #YRP assisting Vaughan Fire with small structure fire @ Canada’s Wonderland near Water Park. Park is being evacuated as a precaution because of blowing smoke. Please avoid the area as crews respond to the situation and patrons evacuate the area. — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) August 1, 2022

The YRP and Vaughan Fire services said no injuries were reported as a result of the waterslide fire.