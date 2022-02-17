SportsOlympics

“Golden once again!”: Canadians react to triumphant Olympic hockey win over USA

Feb 17 2022, 3:30 pm
TeamCanada/Twitter

It was just about 1:30 am ET when the Canadian women’s hockey team sealed the deal against their historical rival, the United States.

In a game that appeared to be a shoo-in with Canada holding a firm 3-1 lead after two periods, the Americans hit back with another of their own in the third.

Luckily a stellar performance from Sarah Nurse and two goals and an assist from ‘Captain Clutch’ herself, Marie-Philip Poulin, were enough to hold down the fort and give Canada the podium spot they came to Beijing for.

After last night, Canada now has five of the seven gold medals in Olympic women’s hockey history, defeating the Americans in four of their six gold-medal matchups.

Here are some of our favourite Twitter reactions from the unforgettable golden win.

 

