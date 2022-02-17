It was just about 1:30 am ET when the Canadian women’s hockey team sealed the deal against their historical rival, the United States.
In a game that appeared to be a shoo-in with Canada holding a firm 3-1 lead after two periods, the Americans hit back with another of their own in the third.
Luckily a stellar performance from Sarah Nurse and two goals and an assist from ‘Captain Clutch’ herself, Marie-Philip Poulin, were enough to hold down the fort and give Canada the podium spot they came to Beijing for.
After last night, Canada now has five of the seven gold medals in Olympic women’s hockey history, defeating the Americans in four of their six gold-medal matchups.
Here are some of our favourite Twitter reactions from the unforgettable golden win.
Go for the Gold, Ladies!!!!!! Cannot wait to watch some of the best hockey ever!!! We are so proud of you! @HockeyCanada
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 16, 2022
VIBIN https://t.co/oNKvaC4IoW
— Stephanie Labbé (@stephlabbe1) February 17, 2022
I’m not calling her MPP anymore. I’m just gonna call her what she is. MVP. #TeamCanada
— Annik Lemire (@alemiredesigns) February 17, 2022
GOLD IS BACK TO CANADA BABY
— HabsAlert (@HabsAlert) February 17, 2022
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS, OF THE WORLD!!!!!
— Thomas Roy (@Roytho06) February 17, 2022
So proud of our Canadian Women!! Always bringing home the gold!! ❤❤
— 💀 M!SSY 💀 🇨🇦 (@hopper_m) February 17, 2022
Golden once again!! #Gold 🇨🇦 #IceHockey #canada #proud
— Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) February 17, 2022
Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player – female or male – to score in four Olympic gold medal games 🐐
— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 17, 2022
— Couch Ultras 🛋 (@CouchUltras) February 17, 2022
Let’s goooooo @TeamCanada
Taking back what’s ours🥇What a game!
— Allysha Chapman (@allyshachapman) February 17, 2022
Team Canada taking back the Gold! pic.twitter.com/44QdPe5ie8
— Roger (@Butters360) February 17, 2022
So nice they can do it twice #TeamCanada
— George StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇬🇷🇵🇱🇪🇬 (@strombo) February 17, 2022
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 17, 2022
Way to go #TeamCanada Ladies, great golden game, pic.twitter.com/7CeUVpIEJF
— Dean Thomas McMurrer (@Deanorocks1111) February 17, 2022
Congratulations on winning gold from a heart broken #TeamUSA fan pic.twitter.com/of4m5KmKvP
— Jimmy Day (@bluenova2) February 17, 2022