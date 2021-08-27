Canada moving to UK's green travel list next week

Canada is officially being added to the United Kingdom’s “green list,” meaning that Canadians will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival in the country.

The UK’s Department of Transport announced on Thursday that Canada—currently on the “amber list”—will move to green at 4 am BST on August 30.

Six other countries, including Denmark and Finland, will also move to green on Monday, after the department found that travel from the countries poses a low risk to public health.

Regardless of their vaccination status, Canadian travellers will no longer be required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in the UK.

However, they will still need to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test, take another test on their second day in the country, and complete a passenger locator form.

To be exempt from quarantine, Canadians must not have been in, or travelled through, an amber or red-listed country in the 10 days prior to their arrival in the UK.

Canadians who arrive before the change to green takes effect on August 30 will still be subject to amber list rules, which include quarantine for the unvaccinated.

Federal officials have said that if the COVID-19 situation in Canada “remains favourable,” the border will be opened to all fully vaccinated international travellers on September 7.

The Public Health Agency of Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel outside of the country due to the pandemic.