Canada's tipoff time, opponent set for FIBA World Cup quarterfinal

After an iconic victory against defending world champions Spain, Canada is through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Led by 34 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — and 24 points from Dillon Brooks — Canada overcame multiple major deficits to find themselves with inarguably the most impressive victory in recent program history in a second-round game taking place in Jakarta, Indonesia, with an 88-85 win over the Spaniards on Sunday.

The win was a must-win scenario for Canada to keep rolling at the World Cup, and it’s led them through to the quarterfinal stages of the tournament for the first time since 1994, when they hosted the event in Toronto and Hamilton.

As per FIBA, Canada will be taking on Luka Doncic-led Slovenia in their quarterfinal matchup in a game played in Manila, Phillipines with tipoff set for 5:30 am PT/ 8:30 am ET on Wednesday morning.

Here’s the full schedule for the quarterfinals:

Tuesday, September 5

Lithuania vs. Serbia, 1:45 am PT/ 4:45 am ET

Italy vs. USA, 5:40 am PT/ 8:40 am ET

Wednesday, September 6

Germany vs. Latvia, 1:45 am PT/ 4:45 am ET

Canada vs. Slovenia, 5:30 am PT/ 8:30 am ET

All four games will be broadcast nationally on Sportsnet, as will the semifinals and finals of the tournament. Should Canada beat Slovenia, they’ll be matched up in a semifinal against the winner of Lithuania and Serbia on Friday, September 8.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal and final games are both set for a week today — next Sunday, September 10.

And while they’re aiming to win the entire tournament, it’s already been a success for Canada, who are 4-1 through the first two rounds of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The victory over Spain officially qualified Canada for the 2024 Paris Olympics, a tournament the men’s team hasn’t competed in since the 2000 Games in Sydney, Australia.

With just 12 teams picked for each Olympic Games, it’s seen as the pinnacle of international basketball competition.