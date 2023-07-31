Canada suffers heartbreaking World Cup knockout with loss to Australia

Ranked No. 7 in the tournament, Canada were the favourites going into their Monday matchup over Women’s World Cup co-host Australia (No. 10).

While they surprised many with a comeback win over Ireland in the second group stage match, Canada’s luck seemingly ran out.

And as chance after chance came their way, the ladies in red failed to capitalize.

Striker Hayley Raso opened the scoring for Australia just nine minutes into the match, firing a shot past Canadian keeper Kailen Sheridan. Raso’s goal was originally called off as it was deemed offside, but the call was reversed after review.

Australia crossed the goal line once again in the 39th minute, but that too was called offside.

Quick to bounce back, though, Raso netted another crucial goal just two minutes after the review.

A huge mountain to climb now in a fiery Melbourne atmosphere. After VAR had saved Canada minutes earlier, Kailen Sheridan fails to deal with a corner and Hayley Raso gets her second goal. Canada 0-2 Australia in a game Canada need to not lose.

With no shots on target through 45 minutes, Canada lost possession of the ball 92 times in the first half alone.

The second half did not provide much relief either.

In the 58th minute, Caitlin Foord stood up two defenders, pulling the ball back from the byline, allowing forward Mary Fowler to send another past Sheridan.

Mary Fowler will not be denied this time! The Matildas are sure to pay a visit to the Round of 16.

Down 3-0, Canadian coach Beverly Priestman made multiple substitutions on the pitch.

But they were not enough for Canada to bounce back on the Melbourne field in what was likely captain Christine Sinclair’s final international appearance.

Then, with the final whistle near, Australia put the last nail in the coffin when midfielder Jessie Fleming took a foul in the defensive zone. Australia was awarded a penalty, which Stephanie Catley unsurprisingly capitalized on.

It was the first time Canada conceded more than three goals in a single match in over a decade.

Canada would have advanced to the round of 16 had they come up with a win or a draw against their opponents. Instead, Australia has topped Group B.

Nigeria has also advanced to the knockout stage after their match against Ireland ended in a scoreless draw.