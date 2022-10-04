Vancouver is one of the best cities to get a startup going: report
While you may think of Silicon Valley when you hear the word “startup,” Canadians don’t have to venture far to find themselves in an entrepreneurial hub.
According to a newly published Hello Safe report, Vancouver, being second at a national level and 40th at a global level, is the best city in BC for startups in 2022.
Despite its smaller size, another standout within the province was Victoria, which finished in ninth place on the national ranking. The website calls this score “remarkable.”
Kelowna and Nanaimo were also included among the top 40 Canadian cities.
Meanwhile, Toronto was deemed the best Canadian city for startups in 2022. Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary finished in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.
On the international scale, Canada performed very highly, finishing in fourth place, just behind the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel.
According to Hello Safe, Startup Blink’s annual ranking of the best countries and cities for startups is based on three sets of criteria: quality, quantity, and business environment. This “allows this organization to establish a top 100 of the best countries and a top 1,000 of the best cities for startups in the world.”
To view the extensive national and international rankings, visit hellosafe.ca.