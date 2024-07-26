A Canada Soccer job posting is catching attention on social media after the team’s recent scandal.

Amidst all of the news about Canada Soccer’s reported years of espionage on opponents using drones, the requirements of a work opening on the website stand out.

The job posting, which is still up at time of writing, is searching for a performance analyst for the women’s national team. One of the bullet points in the job posting lists they’re looking for someone who is “able to operate drone and possess working knowledge of managing training camera is preferred.”

The job posting expired on January 19. It also said that the role will report directly to the head coach of the women’s team.

It’s a funny thing to see, considering the trouble that the team’s use of drones has gotten them into recently, including having a staff member threatened with jail time.

Bev Priestman, the current head coach, has been sent home from the Paris 2024 Olympics by the Canadian Olympic Committee. The decision follows the bombshell report from TSN’s Rick Westhead which revealed a long history of Canada Soccer, both the men’s and women’s teams, using drones to spy on opponents.

The job posting was published on social media by Arash Madani, where it quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Some fans had jokes after seeing the social media post showing the requirement asking for drone experience.

While there were some funny jokes made, it’s not unusual for teams to use drones to film their own practices. Canada Soccer contacted Madani and reinforced the fact that they use drones to film their own training sessions.

Canada Soccer has asked me to share, “our teams use drones to film and analyze our own training sessions,” which is well known. But hope this adds context. Still don’t know why a job posting for Jan. 19 is still posted. Curious the role reports to head coach, not an assistant — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) July 26, 2024

Many fans on social media also pointed out that it is normal for teams to film their own practice using drones.

Canada continues their journey at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a game against France on Sunday. They’ll be looking to build on the 2-1 victory over New Zealand they managed in their opening game.