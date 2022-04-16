Best dressed rugby fans on Day 1 at Canada Sevens 2022 (PHOTOS)

There was no shortage of people at BC Place attending the HSBC Canada Sevens.
And many of them didn’t disappoint in their choice of attire.
Vancouver has not been shy to embrace the ‘fancy dress’ tradition of rugby sevens in the past and 2022 was no exception with thousands of fans showing up in creative costumes at outfits to celebrate.
In the past, the Canada Sevens has drawn single-day crowds nearing 40,000 at BC Place.
Atmosphere unmatched 🥁 🏴 🎶 #HSBC7s | #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/bElvVBDtVg
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 16, 2022
Here are our picks for best dressed for the first day of the tournament, in no particular order:
Vancouver Sevens continues with its second day of action on Sunday at BC Place, and it will undoubtedly contain some spectacular costumes, too.