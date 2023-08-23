Renewed calls to remove GST from rental housing construction costs in Canada

NewsReal EstateDevelopmentPoliticsCity HallUrbanizedCanada

Construction cranes in downtown Vancouver. (Shutterstock)

In recent months, there have been a number of renewed calls for the Government of Canada to remove its Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the cost of building secured purpose-built rental housing.

Advocates calling for the move assert it would have a meaningful impact on the financial viability of building much-needed rental housing, enough to push projects across the line into the realm of viability amidst the highly challenging market and inflationary conditions.

Michael Geller, a prominent Vancouver-based planner and an adjunct professor at Simon Fraser University’s Centre for Sustainable Development, says it would be a “game changer” by removing a “big upfront cost.”

Moreover, new condominium projects already benefit from not having to pay the 5% in GST. The homebuyer, not the developer, ultimately covers the GST, he says.

Such a policy change would essentially expand this relief for developers into new rental housing projects.

“Fundamentally, when you build a rental project, because of the way the tax regime is structured, you have to pay the GST. If you keep that building, and often a developer will keep it, that GST is effectively a cost component. You cannot claim it back,” Geller told Daily Hive Urbanized in an interview.

For condominium projects, he pays GST on bills, but then after a few months, he gets it back a few months later, and occasionally some interim financing is needed to cover the GST amount.

The existing GST regimen for rental housing can add millions of dollars in additional costs to even a mid-rise rental housing building or tens of thousands of dollars per unit. For example, he says, a theoretical $10 million project would see added costs of $0.5 million for the 5% GST.

Geller says the GST, or HST in some provincial jurisdictions, has been a sticking point for the development industry for decades, and discourages builders and developers from pursuing more rental housing projects — pushing them towards more condominiums.

This GST is also applied to soaring construction costs. A recent RBC Economics report estimates residential construction costs have soared by 51% since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, due to the escalation in costs for materials, equipment, and the limited labour pool of skilled trades. Higher development fees and levies by municipal governments are also another emerging cost pressure.

The Bank of Canada’s heightened policy interest rate has also made it more challenging for developers to borrow the construction financing required to cover their costs of getting shovels into the ground. The federal government has acknowledged this by providing significant low-cost construction financing to builders of secured purpose-built rental housing projects, on a project-to-project basis.

The combined total costs of high borrowing, construction, and taxes also add to housing affordability issues by pushing up rents even further to recover such growing costs.

Expanding GST rebate incentives to rental housing was seriously considered by the federal Liberal party. They included the policy direction in their 2015 election campaign platform, which at the time carried an estimated annual cost of $125 million in forfeited GST revenues. But in 2017, they shied away from making this policy, instead suggesting they would explore other more effective strategies to catalyze more affordable housing.

The GST rebate on new rental housing re-emerged again in 2021 as a campaign promise by the Liberals for the 2021 election.

“Purpose-built rental development is one of the only solutions to the affordability crisis we have,” CIBC World Markets Deputy Chief Economist Benjamin Tal told CBRE president and CEO Jon Ramscar during a Toronto industry event in February 2023.

“We need rental units. Therefore I believe we should eliminate the GST on purpose-built and Development Charges –- I speak to many builders about this. And the government can afford (the GST cut) if you designate this as a crisis, which it is. And it’s getting worse.”

Some of Vancouver’s municipal politicians — Mayor Ken Sim and City Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung — shared on social media this week that they have been lobbying the federal government to expand the GST rebate to new rental housing.

Vancouver builder Richard Wittstock says the GST is payable regardless of whether the new rental housing building is sold, and likened the current regime to being “double taxed.”

The added cost of up to 5% with the GST is “a massive hit that is often the difference between a project pencilling and not,” he added.

