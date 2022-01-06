There is some truth in the stereotype that travellers who rep a Canadian flag pin are welcomed with open arms anywhere they go. But aside from our friendly reputation, the Canadian passport is the main reason Canadians can enjoy worldwide adventures.

Global Citizen Solutions released its Global Passport Index report this week, and it ranks Canada as the third best passport in the world.

The investment migration firm determined the rankings based on three criteria: enhanced mobility, investment and quality of living. Or, to put it into simpler terms, whether the passport is travel-friendly, investor-friendly or relocation-friendly.

The report also ranked each country in these respective subcategories.

Spoiler alert, the United States passport holds the top spot in the world for its power (and desirability). Don’t believe us? Check out our unique Global Passport Index to get a full picture.https://t.co/311f72oEUH pic.twitter.com/QJFn7JQVqJ — Global Citizen Solutions (@GCS_Goldenvisa) October 29, 2021

So, what makes the Canadian passport so valuable?

What really puts the Canadian passport on top is how relocation-friendly the country is. Canada ranked fourth in quality of life, which considers a country’s environmental sustainability, cost of living, infrastructure, and personal and political freedoms to determine a passport’s value. It indicates how Canada is welcoming to migrant communities.

The country ranked 24th place for enhanced mobility, which considers the number of destinations passport holders can access without a visa. Canada only has fully free access without a visa to seven countries.

Canada is in 11th place when it comes to investment, which considers how attractive a passport is for investment opportunities abroad.

The passport that tops the list is that of the US, followed by Germany in second place.

Yemen is in last place at 197, scoring low in all three subcategories, and North Korea is shown on the list ranked at 0, with no data on its investment or quality of living.

Here are the top 10 best passports in the world in 2022: