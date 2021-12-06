These are the shipping deadlines for Canada Post this holiday season

The craze of the holiday season is underway, and time is ticking for Canada Post’s shipping deadlines for the 2021 holiday season.
These deadlines are based on the assumption that customers will want packages to reach the recipient by December 24, 2021. Canada Post still advises that senders should check the service alerts website for any delivery impacts and updates.
Last month, Canada Post posted an alert for all customers in Western Canada due to the floods, mudslides, and rockslides in British Columbia.
“Customers may experience some delays in receiving items,” the alert said.
Customers inducting time-sensitive items to or from areas in Western Canada should consider using Xpresspost or Priority service to help ensure timely delivery of their mailing.
Canada Post also issued an alert on December 2 due to international suspensions and delays thanks to unprecedented parcel volumes combined with new safety protocols, reduced international flights, and pandemic measures worldwide that have created delays for customers.
Last December, Canada Post had to adjust its holiday parcel shipping deadlines in response to unprecedented demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local
- Priority: December 21
- Xpressport: December 21
- Flat rate box: December 21
- Regular parcel: December 20
Regional
- Priority: December 21
- Xpressport: December 21
- Flat rate box: December 17
- Regular parcel: December 15
National
- Priority: December 21
- Xpressport: December 20
- Flat rate box: December 13
- Regular parcel: December 9
United States
- Priority Worldwide: December 21
- Xpresspost USA: December 16
- Expedited Parcel USA: December 13
- Tracked Packet/Small Packet: December 9
For any other international destinations, check out the Canada Post website, where they have delivery estimations listed as well.
If you are feeling extra festive, check out their newly released holiday stamps that you can use on your parcels. There is a Santa, a reindeer and an elf. Cute!