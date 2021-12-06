These are the shipping deadlines for Canada Post this holiday season

The craze of the holiday season is underway, and time is ticking for Canada Post’s shipping deadlines for the 2021 holiday season.

These deadlines are based on the assumption that customers will want packages to reach the recipient by December 24, 2021. Canada Post still advises that senders should check the service alerts website for any delivery impacts and updates.

Last month, Canada Post posted an alert for all customers in Western Canada due to the floods, mudslides, and rockslides in British Columbia.

“Customers may experience some delays in receiving items,” the alert said.

Customers inducting time-sensitive items to or from areas in Western Canada should consider using Xpresspost or Priority service to help ensure timely delivery of their mailing.

Canada Post also issued an alert on December 2 due to international suspensions and delays thanks to unprecedented parcel volumes combined with new safety protocols, reduced international flights, and pandemic measures worldwide that have created delays for customers.

Last December, Canada Post had to adjust its holiday parcel shipping deadlines in response to unprecedented demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Priority: December 21

Xpressport: December 21

Flat rate box: December 21

Regular parcel: December 20

Regional

Priority: December 21

Xpressport: December 21

Flat rate box: December 17

Regular parcel: December 15

National

Priority: December 21

Xpressport: December 20

Flat rate box: December 13

Regular parcel: December 9

United States

Priority Worldwide: December 21

Xpresspost USA: December 16

Expedited Parcel USA: December 13

Tracked Packet/Small Packet: December 9

For any other international destinations, check out the Canada Post website, where they have delivery estimations listed as well.

If you are feeling extra festive, check out their newly released holiday stamps that you can use on your parcels. There is a Santa, a reindeer and an elf. Cute!