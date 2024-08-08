Canada will play for Olympic gold medal in beach volleyball

Canada has continued their incredible run in Olympic women’s beach volleyball and will be competing for a gold medal after a comeback win over Switzerland in the semi-final.

Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes put on another volleyball clinic in their semi-final against the Swiss team of Nina Brunner and Tanja Hueberli in three sets.

Just like Canada’s upset over the USA in the round of 16 and the quarter-final victory over Spain, this one was as tense as could be, going to a third and deciding set after the teams split the first two.

It was a come-from-behind victory for the Canadians, fending off a Swiss match point in the second set to complete the comeback in the final set by a score of 15-12.

The emotions on the sand were palpable after the winning point.

Canada will play for gold in Olympic beach volleyball for the first time ever! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 Great comeback win by Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson 🏐👏

pic.twitter.com/BvbRiBsGHp — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 8, 2024

Canada struggled early on, dropping the first set 21-14.

The second set was much closer. Down 20-19 Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes dug deep to fend off match point, before winning the next two points to take the second set 22-20.

Canada fights off a match point and force a third set in women’s beach volleyball. Trip to the gold medal game on the line for Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson 🏐🇨🇦

pic.twitter.com/CBLWs1DRpI — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 8, 2024

Canada took that momentum into the final set, jumping out to an early 4-1 lead. They went on to win the third set 15-12, shocking Switzerland.

Switzerland came into the semi-final having not lost a single set in the Olympics so far.

This is the first time that a Canadian team, men or women, has made it to the gold medal match in Olympic beach volleyball. Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes will capture Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in women’s beach volleyball.

Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes will now await either Brazil or Australia for their opponent in the gold medal match tomorrow at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.