This is the design of the Canada Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

The design of the Canada Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka takes cues from and celebrates the country’s natural landscapes.

The Government of Canada recently unveiled its World’s Fair pavilion design, which is said to embrace the natural cycles of Canada’s seasons, including the thaw of frozen riverways at the onset of spring.

The pavilion’s exterior is inspired by spring-time ice formations, while the interior will be a “dynamic public presentation” space that will invite visitors to “follow a river’s journey across the country.” Following a bidding process, the federal government selected a team composed of Canadian artist Robert Lepage and Quebec architectural firms Rayside Labossière Architectes and Guillaume Pelletier Architecte to design the pavilion.

Countries design, build, stage, and operate a national pavilion at World’s Fairs to help deepen commercial ties with the Expo’s host nation while promoting innovation and its attractiveness as a destination for business and investment. Canada has strong economic ties with Japan.

“Canada has been working hard back home and here in Japan to advance Canada Pavilion plans. The Canada Pavilion will showcase Canada as an excellent place to invest, do business, generate new opportunities for economic growth and empower future generations,” said Mary Ng, the federal Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, in a statement.

— Canada Expo (@CanadaExpo) December 22, 2023

At Expo 2020 Dubai, which was delayed and held in 2021/2022 due to the pandemic, the Canada Pavilion was also inspired by the country’s landscapes, but as a wooden structure that was interpreted as a nod to diversity through the use of a geometric lattice.

Expo 2025 Osaka is scheduled to take place from April 13, 2025, to October 13, 2025, in Osaka, Japan. The fairgrounds will span nearly 400 acres on Yumeshima, an artificial island, in Osaka Bay. The island is also the location of a major port for container ships.

Over 150 countries are expected to participate in Expo 2025 with pavilions and programming, and the six-month event is projected to attract up to 28 million visitors.

The landmark centrepiece of the fairgrounds will be a huge, ring-shaped structure — spanning a diameter of about 700 metres — made out of wood, which provides visitors with both a covered pathway from the elements and scorching sun and an elevated green roof pathway on the rooftop of the structure.