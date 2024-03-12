Canada to play two opponents from FIFA’s 15 top-ranked teams

Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team will have two exciting yet difficult friendlies coming up later this year.

Last Thursday, the Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team announced on X that they will be playing an international friendly against the Netherlands on June 6.

A date with the Dutch 🇳🇱#CANMNT are set to play the Netherlands on 6 June in an international friendly. pic.twitter.com/5Ur5WCqG2d — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) March 7, 2024

“A date with the Dutch,” the team wrote. “Canada’s Men’s National Team are set to play the Netherlands on 6 June in an international friendly.”

The match will take place at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam. The Netherlands are currently sixth in FIFA’s men’s rankings.

“We are very excited for our Men’s National Team to be playing a top-six FIFA-ranked opponent,” said Canada Soccer general secretary and CEO Kevin Blue. “The opportunity to play against the top teams in the world will serve as an opportunity to continue our development on the journey to our home FIFA World Cup.”

Today, the Canada Men’s National Team announced another friendly will be taking place against Mexico on September 10. Mexico currently sits 15th in FIFA rankings.

This match will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

We’re happy to announce an International friendly in the September FIFA window with Concacaf rivals, Mexico 🇲🇽 See you in Texas, @miseleccionmx#CANMNT pic.twitter.com/pqEBu6wPZI — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) March 12, 2024

“We’re happy to announce an international friendly in the September FIFA window with Concacaf rivals, Mexico,” they posted today on X. “See you in Texas, Selección Nacional.”

“We are thrilled to announce another high-quality opponent for a friendly with our Men’s National Team. Continuing to play against the top teams will greatly increase our preparations for major tournaments on the road to our home FIFA World Cup.” ​

These games come in preparation for the 2024-25 Concaf Nations League and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Canada will co-host with Mexico and the United States. Toronto and Vancouver will serve as Canada’s two host cities.