Jennifer Abel returned home with an Olympic medal around her neck, and now she has a diamond ring on her finger.

The Laval, Quebec, diver returned home from Tokyo, after winning silver in synchronized diving last week, alongside partner Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Olympics, athletes are required to leave the country 48 hours after their event finishes.

Abel received a warm welcome at Pierre-Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, as you would expect for an Olympic medal winner. But she also received a pleasant surprise.

Abel’s boyfriend, boxer David Lemieux, got down on one knee and popped the question.

And of course she said yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offside (@dailyhiveoffside)

“I said YES to my soulmate,” Abel wrote on Instagram.

“Proud to call you my woman, what better way to seal the deal then [sic] with a [ring],” Lemieux added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Lemieux (@davidlemieuxboxing)

