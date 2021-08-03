Canadian Olympic diver Abel returns home to marriage proposal at airport (VIDEO)
Jennifer Abel returned home with an Olympic medal around her neck, and now she has a diamond ring on her finger.
The Laval, Quebec, diver returned home from Tokyo, after winning silver in synchronized diving last week, alongside partner Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Olympics, athletes are required to leave the country 48 hours after their event finishes.
Abel received a warm welcome at Pierre-Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, as you would expect for an Olympic medal winner. But she also received a pleasant surprise.
Abel’s boyfriend, boxer David Lemieux, got down on one knee and popped the question.
And of course she said yes.
“I said YES to my soulmate,” Abel wrote on Instagram.
“Proud to call you my woman, what better way to seal the deal then [sic] with a [ring],” Lemieux added.
