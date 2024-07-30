Canada wins Olympic rugby medal in best-ever result

The Olympic momentum continues, as Canada has captured a surprise silver medal in women’s rugby sevens.

After a pair of big upsets against France in the quarter-final and Australia in the semis, the Canadian women came up just short in a 19-12 loss to New Zealand in the gold medal match.

It is the best-ever result for Canada in this event, besting the bronze medal the women won during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. It’s also an unexpected one, as Canada entered the tournament ranked fifth in the world, behind the United States (who captured bronze), France, Australia, and top-ranked New Zealand.

In the end, the world’s No. 1 team, New Zealand, defeated Canada in the gold medal match.

🥈Médaille🥈 Les Canadiennes 🇨🇦 sont défaites en finale de rugby à 7 🏉 face à la Nouvelle-Zélande 🇳🇿 avec un pointage final de 19 à 12!@rugbycanada #Paris2024 #rcsports #jeuxolympiques #rugby pic.twitter.com/acwks1Bs2Q — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 30, 2024

New Zealand opened up the scoring of the gold medal match, jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead. Chloe Daniels would then tie things up in the waning moments of the first half after a great pass from Olivia Apps, knotting things up at 7-7.

It didn’t take long for Canada to pull ahead as Alysha Corrigan intercepted a New Zealand pass on the last play of the first half and ran it all the way to give Canada a 12-7 lead going into the second half.

That, however, wouldn’t last long, as New Zealand scored quickly after in the second half to go up 14-12.

This would be all the blood that the Kiwis needed to smell as they then extended their lead in the second half to put Canada in a 19-12 hole. The Canadian women made a valiant effort to try to knot things up in the final minute but could not convert.

It was not the gold medal finish that the Canadian women might have wanted, but it is still a very impressive showing for the country.

This is Canada’s second silver medal of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, bringing the country’s total medal count to six.