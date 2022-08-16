It’s so hard to tell what’s real and what’s fake on social media these days.

There’s a growing trend of body editing apps that allow you to change the way you look in your photos. A-list celebs, influencers, and the average Canadian are all guilty of it.

Sports nutrition company Bulk recently conducted a study and revealed that Toronto ranked in the top 10 cities in the world for “body editing apps” Google searches.

These apps (and there are millions of them!) can change an appearance in a number of ways whether it’s to flatten a stomach, thin out arms, increase breast size, or get rid of scars and beauty marks.

Bulk’s findings saw that Toronto ranked sixth in the world with 7,760 searches for “body editing apps” a month. No other Canadian city came close.

Rounding out the top five cities are New York, London, Los Angeles, Istanbul, and Jakarta. New York had the most searches of any other city with 12,530 a month.

Canada as a whole made the list of countries around the world that are searching for body editing apps with 18,430 searches a month. The US took the top spot with 69,400 searches a month.

Bulk released these findings to create awareness around body dysmorphia.

“The rise of social media in today’s society has had a positive effect on many users but it also has a tendency to encourage unhealthy habits and fuel dysmorphia,” Sports Nutritionist Abi Roberts said in a statement.

“We [want to] encourage people to focus on health-boosting goals rather than unrealistic body image expectations,” Roberts said.