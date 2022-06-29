Canadians are focused on four of Canada's major cities for their next trip

A recent report of Google searches shows one thing: Canadians are ready to travel and they are focused on four of Canada’s biggest cities.

Travel-related searches are up across Canada by 60% with Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal sitting as the top four most-searched domestic flights.

The Maritimes are also represented with Halifax and St. John’s making the top 10.

It’s not just Canadians who are looking at these spots. Global searches for travel to Canada are up 100% with “flights to Canada” up 80%.

As for Canadian attractions, the top three all belong to Ontario with the mountains out west controlling most of the spots after that. Canada’s Wonderland was the most searched followed by Niagara Falls and the Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.

As for traveling abroad, Paris, London, and New York hold the top three spots.

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Canadians traveling recently, so people are making sure they are prepared. Searches for “travel cancellation policy” are up 210%.