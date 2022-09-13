A lottery winner in the Prairies was left stunned after learning they had won a lot more money than they had originally thought.

Kent Carfantan of St. Brieux, Saskatchewan, is $100,000 richer thanks to the EXTRA he added to his ticket for the August 2 LOTTO MAX draw.

Carfantan discovered his windfall last month when he brought his ticket into the local store and scanned it using the self-checker.

He recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) being shocked about discovering his windfall as he claimed his prize, so shocked he initially thought the prize was much lower.

You might also like: “I am a simple man": Lottery winner has no plans with his mega winnings

"I thought I won 25K": Alberta lottery winner thought he won MUCH less than he did

Lottery winner experiences major mood change after "waking up grumpy" before checking tickets

“A guy was sitting there having breakfast and I told him I just won $10,000!” he said. “As I was signing, I didn’t think it was right.”

He then scanned his ticket once more for good measure, and sure enough, when he rechecked it, it showed that he had won $100,000.

“I didn’t say a word; I just walked out,” Carfantan said.

The happy winner plans to put his recent windfall toward bills.

“I feel pretty happy and a little bit of shock,” Carfantan added.

He purchased his winning ticket at the Country Crossroads at Junction HWY 2 & 41 in Wakaw on July 30. He won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number for the August 2 LOTTO MAX draw – 6030644.