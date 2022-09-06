A Saskatchewan man had his frown turned upside down after waking up grumpy and checking his lottery tickets, revealing that he won a cool $100,000.

Kevin Stecyk discovered he won the second-top EXTRA prize of $100,000 on the August 13 WESTERN 649 draw after he “woke up grumpy” in the morning.

“That’s when I checked the tickets on my laptop,” the Goodeve resident said to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize.

“I went down the line and, before I knew it, I had almost all the numbers matched up. I realized it was $100,000.”

Stecyk said it’s certainly the largest prize amount he has ever won, even calling his wife over to get her to double-check that he did win $100,000.

“She was pretty much in hysterics like I was,” he said.

He purchased his winning ticket at the Victoria Square Shopping Centre Lotteries Kiosk at 2223 Victoria Avenue E in Regina on the day of the draw.

As for what Stecyk plans to do with his recent windfall, it’s all going towards saving for his future.

“I’m just going to save it for retirement.”

Stecyk won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number for the Aug. 13 draw – 2302717.