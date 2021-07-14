News

Over $35 million is up for grabs in this week's Lotto Max

Tyler Jadah
Tyler Jadah
|
Jul 14 2021, 6:25 am
Over $35 million is up for grabs in this week's Lotto Max
Shutterstock

Imagine capping off the workweek by becoming a multi-millionaire?

After no winning ticket was sold for Tuesday’s $27 million grand prize, the haul for Lotto Max’s Friday jackpot will be a smooth $36 million.

The draws for the Canada-wide lottery are held on a biweekly basis, every Tuesday and Friday. Grand prizes that aren’t won, carry over to the next draw

Each play costs $5 and consists of three selections of seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The Canada-wide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of 1 in 33,294,800. But, considering how the last 15 months have gone, is anything really impossible?

via GIPHY

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online.

And if you do end up taking home the boatload of prize money, don’t forget who helped steer you in the right direction (wink wink).

Tyler JadahTyler Jadah
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT