Canada's Kylie Masse wins her second medal of Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Kylie Masse has won another medal.
The 25-year-old Canadian swimmer captured her second silver medal at Tokyo 2020, this time in the women’s 200-metre backstroke. Masse also won silver in the 100-metre backstroke on Monday. It’s the third medal of the Windsor native’s Olympic career, as she also won a bronze medal in the 100-metre backstroke in Rio.
Masse held a 0.69 second lead heading into the final 50 metres, but was passed by Australian Kaylee McKeown for gold. Emily Seebohn (Australia) captured bronze.
KYLIE MASSE with a brilliant race for silver 🥈 🇨🇦
The Canadian now has another 🥈 medal from #Tokyo2020
Kylie Masse receives her second silver medal of #Tokyo2020
This is the fifth swimming medal won by Canada in these Olympics. Canada has now won 12 medals (three gold, four silver, five bronze) at Tokyo 2020 — all won by women.