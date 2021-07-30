Canada's Kylie Masse wins her second medal of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Kylie Masse has won another medal.

The 25-year-old Canadian swimmer captured her second silver medal at Tokyo 2020, this time in the women’s 200-metre backstroke. Masse also won silver in the 100-metre backstroke on Monday. It’s the third medal of the Windsor native’s Olympic career, as she also won a bronze medal in the 100-metre backstroke in Rio.

Masse held a 0.69 second lead heading into the final 50 metres, but was passed by Australian Kaylee McKeown for gold. Emily Seebohn (Australia) captured bronze.

This is the fifth swimming medal won by Canada in these Olympics. Canada has now won 12 medals (three gold, four silver, five bronze) at Tokyo 2020 — all won by women.