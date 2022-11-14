News

Canada announces unlimited weekly flight deal with India

Ty Jadah
Nov 14 2022, 6:31 pm
Roop_Dey/Shutterstock

Expect plenty of more air travel options between Canada and India as unlimited flights are expected to soon connect the two countries.

On Monday, the federal government announced a new deal with India that will allow designated airlines to operate an unlimited amount of flights between both countries, a sizeable increase from the previous agreement which limited each country to just 35 flights per week.

This significant initiative will allow both Canadian and Indian airlines to “better respond to the needs of the Canada-India air transport market,” according to the Transport Canada press release. Going forward, officials of both countries will “remain in contact” to discuss further expansion of the agreement.

“The expanded air transport agreement between Canada and India is a positive development for air transport relations between our countries,” says Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra. “We are pleased to expand this relationship with additional flexibility for airlines to serve this growing market. By making the movement of goods and people faster and easier, this expanded agreement will continue to facilitate trade and investment between Canada and India and help our businesses grow and succeed.”

According to the feds, India is Canada’s fourth-largest international air transport market.

The new agreement — which is available for use by airlines immediately — gives Canadian airlines access to BangaloreChennaiDelhiHyderabadKolkata, and Mumbai. Indian air carriers have access to TorontoMontrealEdmontonVancouver, and two additional points to be selected by India.

