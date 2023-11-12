Fernandez, Stakusic shine as Canada wins 2023 Billie Jean King Cup

Team Canada made history at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup taking place in Spain.

Canadian players Marina Stakusic and Leylah Fernandez were able to win both of their singles matches in straight sets as they defeated Italy to clinch the best-of-three final.

It was the first championship won by Canada in the Billie Jean Cup’s 60-year history.

🏆 WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆 Team Canada presented by @sobeys has won the @BJKCup title after defeating Italy in the Finals ✨ pic.twitter.com/ysEPWKKzm2 — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) November 12, 2023

The first game of the final saw Mississauga, Ontario’s Stakusic face off against Martina Trevisan. It was a nail-biter of a start as Stakusic took a dominant 4-1 lead in the first set before Trevisan stormed back with four straight games to take a 5-4 lead.

The 18-year-old Canadian showed plenty of poise, however, and was able to regain her composure and take the first set by a score of 7-5. Though she missed four match points in the second set, Stakusic was able to finish things off, winning the second set 6-3.

With the lead in hand, it all came down to Laval, Quebec native Fernandez to finish things off. Her match was against Jasmine Paolini and Fernandez wasted no time in making sure Canada secured the championship.

The match was never in doubt as Fernandez looked determined, defeating Paolini in straight sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-3.

As it stands, Fernandez is the top-ranked WTA Canadian tennis player at 35. Stakusic is currently ranked 258 but has been surging up the rankings, rising by 68 spots this week.