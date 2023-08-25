Canada embarrasses France in blowout win at Basketball World Cup

Canada took on France in their first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Friday, and they exceeded everyone’s expectations, winning by a score of 95-65.

The game saw two of Group H’s best teams get to know one another. And while the sold-out event at Jakarta’s Indonesia Arena was expected to be a nail-biter, it turned out to be a blowout.

Down 7-0 to start the game, Canada lost their focus early against last year’s bronze medal winners but regained it in time, finishing the second quarter with a 43-40 lead.

While their defence looked sound, it proved difficult to manage the early offensive onslaught by French forward Evan Fournier, who scored 19 points in the first half.

But by the end of the third quarter, Canada extended their margin with a 20-point lead, outscoring France, who only logged eight points in the quarter, by a score of 68-48.

By the fourth quarter, star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and 13 rebounds in the game, and the rest of the Canadian squad were toying with the opponents.

Shai pulling up from the logo like its nothing. 🥵#FIBAWC x #WinForCanada pic.twitter.com/246unQJHLt — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 25, 2023

As a result, the lopsided contest ended in a 30-point lead for Canada.

Canada, which has seven NBA players on its roster, must either win the FIBA tournament or finish top two among the Americas to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

If Canada doesn’t finish as one of the top two Americas at the World Cup — or top three if one of the other Americas wins the whole tournament — they’ll be forced to enter an Olympic Qualifying Tournament for one of the final four spots, with host France getting an automatic bid to next year’s Olympics.