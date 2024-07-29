Canada wins first men’s Olympic diving medal in 16 years

Canada made Olympic history once again on Monday morning as they kicked off the third day of the ongoing Paris 2024 Games with a podium finish.

Taking home the country’s first-ever 10-metre synchronized diving medals, divers Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray captured bronze in the men’s synchro platform final.

Upon landing multiple nicely coordinated jumps off the board, the young Olympic duo could be seen jumping for joy on the ground after logging an impressive score of 422.13 points.

The performance ultimately placed them behind powerhouses China (490.35) and Great Britain (463.44) on the leaderboard, allowing them to beat out Mexico for a final place on the podium.

PURE. JOY. Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray win Canada's FIRST-EVER Olympic medal in 10m synchro diving 🥉🇨🇦#MedalMoments presented by @petrocanada pic.twitter.com/tscjnibWQY — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

“We have been visualizing this and manifesting it since 2022 in Budapest,” Zsombor-Murray, a Montreal native, told the Canadian Olympic Committee. “We have been working hard at this for the last two years. We are over the moon.”

Zsombor-Murray, 21, and Wiens, 22, who won bronze at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, have also ended a 16-year drought for Canadian men’s diving, with the last medal being Alexandre Despatie’s silver in the 3m springboard at Beijing.

The pair of medal winners will get another chance to shake up the Olympics, as both divers will be competing in the individual 10m platform event down the stretch.

Team Canada is experiencing a remarkable year of firsts on the world’s stage as the Games unfold, already collecting three medals.

Teenage swimming phenom Summer McIntosh kicked things off, winning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle final on Saturday.

That same afternoon, the Canadian Men’s Basketball Team celebrated their first Olympic victory in 24 years with a win against Greece.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s highlight reel featured a miracle comeback on the women’s soccer side, along with Canada winning its first-ever Olympic fencing medal after an amazing run by 29-year-old Eleanor Harvey in the Women’s Foil event.

The Paris Olympics will officially wrap up on August 11.