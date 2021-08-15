Justin Trudeau calls snap federal election for September

Justin Trudeau has called a snap federal election for September 2021.

Trudeau announced the early federal election outside Rideau Hall on Sunday morning, following a meeting with Governor General Mary Simon.

The meeting lasted roughly one hour, with Simon ultimately approving Trudeau’s request to dissolve parliament.

The vote is set for September 20, giving federal leaders 36 days to campaign. This will be the first federal election since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decisions that the government makes right now will define the future our kids grow up in–and Canadians deserve to have their say in shaping it,” Trudeau said.

“Together, we need to choose how we finish the fight against COVID-19, get the job done on vaccines, and build back a better tomorrow. That’s why we need this election.”

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh both launched their party’s campaigns shortly after Trudeau’s announcement.

The last federal election was held in October 2019, which resulted in a minority government for Trudeau’s Liberal Party.

Prior to parliament’s dissolvement, the Liberals held 155 seats, the Conservatives has 119, the Bloc Quebecois 32 had 32, the NDP held 24, and the Green Party had two seats.

Five seats were Independents and one was vacant.