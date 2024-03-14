“That’s Canada for you”: Karlsson not a fan of latest trade rumours

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Erik Karlsson has been the subject of trade rumours as of late. But rather than brushing them off, he has found someone to point the finger at.

The Canadian media. That’s who Karlsson accused of spreading baseless speculation after practice on Thursday.

“Yeah, that’s Canada for you,” the 33-year-old, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Ottawa Senators, said. “I played there for a long time so I kind of know how that game works.”

Karlsson when asked about new trade rumors with Ottawa

The Swedish blueliner, who was traded to the Penguins over the offseason, has recently been the subject of chatter linking him to the team that drafted him back in 2008 after Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman said he wondered whether a reunion with Ottawa was in the cards.

Karlsson attributed the conversation to Canadian teams getting more “air time.”

“They got a lot of things to talk about every day because they got a lot of air time, but very few things to actually discuss,” he said. “So, they like to make up these what-if scenarios. And that’s just the way it is.”

With the March 8 trade deadline in the rearview mirror, Karlsson seems to have other things on his mind.

“It’s not something that I really look into or worry too much about.”

Coming off a career-best season with the San Jose Sharks that saw him net 101 points, Karlsson has eight goals and 44 assists over 64 games with the Penguins this year.

The three-time Norris Trophy winner signed an eight-year $92 million back in 2019, which sees him carry an $11.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season.

And just in case Senators fans are wondering, that deal comes with a no-move clause, meaning Karlsson cannot be traded without approval.