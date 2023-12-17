One particular brand of enoki mushrooms, an ingredient popular in East Asian cuisine, is being recalled due to a possible listeria monocytogenes contamination in Canada.

On December 15, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that the Golden Mushroom brand of enoki mushrooms by Goldenway International Trade Co. Ltd. is being recalled from the marketplace.

The recall was triggered by CFIA, and no reported illnesses have been reported, however, the agency warns, “Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled product.”

It’s currently labelled as a Class 2, which means that there’s “a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems.”

The product has been distributed in Ontario, Quebec, and possibly other provinces and territories.

According to the CDC, listeria are bacteria that can contaminate food; the infection is called listerosis. Those at risk are people who are pregnant and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

“CDC estimates that Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States,” reads the site.

CFIA is urging people to contact a healthcare provider if they become sick from consuming a recalled product.

The agency is also advising people to check if they have the Golden Mushroom brand of enoki mushrooms. If so, it suggests either throwing out or returning the item.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” reads the statement. “Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.”

The agency is currently conducting an investigation, which may lead to other products being recalled.

It’s definitely not the first time that enoki mushrooms have been recalled this year.