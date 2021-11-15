News

Canada's public emergency alert system will be tested this week

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Nov 15 2021, 2:39 pm
Canada's public emergency alert system will be tested this week
CNW Group/Pelmorex Corp

Canada’s public emergency alert system will be tested in several provinces and territories this week.

The biannual testing of the Alert Ready system will take place on Wednesday, November 17. The notification will be sent to cellphones, television networks, and radio stations.

Canadians will receive one test message from their respective provincial or territorial emergency management organization.

The testing sound will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal. The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

Tests are conducted twice a year, during Emergency Preparedness Week during the first week of November and in early May.

“Conducting regular tests allows us to better educate Canadians about the Alert Ready system and it provides an opportunity to validate that the system is working end to end,” says Martin Bélanger, Director of Public Alerting at Pelmorex Corp., operator of the technical infrastructure of Alert Ready known as the National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System.

The full schedule for participating provinces and territories can be found below.

PROVINCE/TERRITORY LOCAL TESTING TIME
Alberta 1:55 pm MST
British Columbia 1:55 pm PST
Manitoba 1:55 pm CST
New Brunswick 10:55 am AST
Northwest Territories 9:55 am MST
Nova Scotia 1:55 pm AST
Newfoundland & Labrador 10:55 am NST
Nunavut 2:00 pm EST
Ontario 12:55 pm EST
Prince Edward Island 12:55 pm AST
Quebec 1:55 pm EST
Saskatchewan 1:55 pm CST
Yukon 1:55 pm PDT
Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT