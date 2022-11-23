SportsSoccerFIFA World Cup

Canada dominates first half vs Belgium in surprise FIFA World Cup start

Nov 23 2022
Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Not only was Canada not intimidated by Belgium, but they also outplayed them in the first half of the FIFA World Cup.

Canada outshot the No. 2 team in the world 14-4 in the first 45 minutes, including 12 shots inside the penalty area. Their 14 shots are the most at a World Cup without scoring since 2006.

Canada’s best chance to score came from Alphonso Davies, who was unable to convert a penalty kick early in the match.

While the Canadians dominated play, they also conceded the game’s only goal, scored by Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi.

Here’s a look at Canada’s other chances to score:

 

Canada has never scored a goal at a men’s World Cup, as they went goalless in three matches at Mexico 1986.

