Canada dominates first half vs Belgium in surprise FIFA World Cup start

Not only was Canada not intimidated by Belgium, but they also outplayed them in the first half of the FIFA World Cup.

Canada outshot the No. 2 team in the world 14-4 in the first 45 minutes, including 12 shots inside the penalty area. Their 14 shots are the most at a World Cup without scoring since 2006.

After VAR review, PK for Canada! pic.twitter.com/aMNzcpUEw3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 23, 2022

Canada’s best chance to score came from Alphonso Davies, who was unable to convert a penalty kick early in the match.

While the Canadians dominated play, they also conceded the game’s only goal, scored by Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi.

GOAL! Michy Batshuayi gives Belgium the 1-0 lead before half pic.twitter.com/lcFd9bVooO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 23, 2022

Here’s a look at Canada’s other chances to score:

Jonathan David with a great opportunity! Canada is getting their chances#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0bbm45ZsjN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 23, 2022

An absolute ROCKET, but it's right at the Belgian keeper! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Vr1unGVKN2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 23, 2022

Canada has never scored a goal at a men’s World Cup, as they went goalless in three matches at Mexico 1986.