The hottest Canada Day weekend weather will be in the Arctic Circle

Looking for the hottest Canada Day weekend weather? You’re going to have to pack your bags and catch a flight very far north.

The northernmost coasts of the Northwest Territories and Yukon may flirt with the high 20s or low 30s over the long weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency has even issued special weather statements and heat warnings for multiple areas of Yukon.

Not only will you be able to tan during the piping hot day, but you can also catch some rays during the night hours too.

That’s right, some areas, like Inuvik in the Northwest Territories, are currently experiencing 24-hour sunlight. If you want to stay awake until Inuvik’s next sunset, you’ll be there for a while, because that won’t happen until July 19.

You might also like: This Canadian city just broke a 134-year-old heat record

It's snow fun: Alberta is getting heavy snow in the middle of June

Mummified baby woolly mammoth uncovered in Canadian gold fields (PHOTOS)

Check out the forecast for Inuvik for the Canada Day long weekend.

The town of just over 3,100 people lies approximately 100 km from the Arctic Ocean and approximately 200 km north of the Arctic Circle, and experiences snow from October until May so these scorching temperatures are going to be a nice break for residents!

Canada Day is a stunning 27°C, and goes up to 31°C by Sunday, with of course sunshine day and night. Incredible!

Environment Canada says the northern Yukon will begin to return to near seasonal values by early next week. The central Yukon can expect these above seasonal temperatures to continue through much of next week.

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat-related illness does increase.

Freezing levels rise throughout this event and will lead to an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability. Increased stream flows due to run-off are possible.