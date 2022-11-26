Cineplex hosting $5 viewing parties for Canada's World Cup matches

Soccer fans, you can watch Team Canada at the FIFA World Cup on the silver screen, complete with movie theatre popcorn and surround sound.

Cineplex has announced the upcoming match on Sunday against Croatia, as well as the December 1 match against Morocco is getting the red carpet treatment, with viewing parties being hosted at its theatres across the country.

And some theatres will even be serving up adult beverages, depending on the local rules surrounding liquor.

Here are the details:

Sunday, November 27 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT: Canada vs Croatia

Thursday, December 1 @ 10 AM ET/7 AM PT: Canada vs Morocco

Participating theatres:

Vancouver – Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, and SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

Calgary – Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas

Edmonton – Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP, and Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Montreal – Cinéma Starcité Montréal, Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal

Toronto – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto

There are more than 30 theatres taking part from St. Johns to Vancouver Island. View the full list here.

You can buy your tickets online or in person at the box office.

Even better, admission will be $5 with all proceeds going to Foodbanks Canada to help support its holiday food drive efforts.

Cheering for Canada AND a good cause!

Are you going to check it out? Let us know in the comments below.