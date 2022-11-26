Cineplex hosting $5 viewing parties for Canada's World Cup matches
Soccer fans, you can watch Team Canada at the FIFA World Cup on the silver screen, complete with movie theatre popcorn and surround sound.
Cineplex has announced the upcoming match on Sunday against Croatia, as well as the December 1 match against Morocco is getting the red carpet treatment, with viewing parties being hosted at its theatres across the country.
And some theatres will even be serving up adult beverages, depending on the local rules surrounding liquor.
Here are the details:
Sunday, November 27 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT: Canada vs Croatia
Thursday, December 1 @ 10 AM ET/7 AM PT: Canada vs Morocco
Participating theatres:
Vancouver – Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, and SilverCity Victoria Cinemas
Calgary – Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas
Edmonton – Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP, and Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
Montreal – Cinéma Starcité Montréal, Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal
Toronto – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
There are more than 30 theatres taking part from St. Johns to Vancouver Island. View the full list here.
- You might also like:
- Do or die: What Canada needs to advance to knockout round at FIFA World Cup
- "I felt like we were the home team": Thousands of Canadian fans show up for World Cup in Qatar
- How to watch and stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Canada
You can buy your tickets online or in person at the box office.
Even better, admission will be $5 with all proceeds going to Foodbanks Canada to help support its holiday food drive efforts.
Cheering for Canada AND a good cause!
Are you going to check it out? Let us know in the comments below.