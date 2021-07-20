NewsCoronavirus

Low inflation rate means smallest-ever increase for Canada Child Benefit

The Canada Child Benefit is increasing again this year, but by the smallest amount in its history.

The CCB is tied to inflation as a measure of the cost of living. The COVID-19 pandemic has weighed down inflation rates, meaning a small increase for the CCB.

The federal government announced Tuesday that this year’s 2021-22 benefit will pay families up to $6,833 for children under six, and up to $5,765 for children under 18.

That’s about a 1% increase from last year. Families with young children will get $68 more and families with older children will get $56 more.

“The CCB has made life easier and more affordable for moms and dads across the country,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a Twitter video. “It’s about building a country that is a fairer and more equal place to live.”

In 2021, families eligible for the CCB can also receive additional temporary support of up to $1,200 per child under the age of six as a COVID-19 relief measure.

Trudeau’s Liberal government introduced the non-taxable benefit back in 2016. This is the fifth year it has been available to families.

