Canada will play for medal in 3x3 Olympic basketball

Canada has the chance to add another Olympic medal to their Paris tally, this time in 3×3 basketball.

Facing off against Germany for the semifinal on Monday, the Canadian Women’s 3×3 basketball left it all on the court but ultimately came up short of getting a chance to play for gold.

Germany opened the scoring, but Canada’s Kacie Bosh, who made all seven shots she took in Saturday’s win against Australia, helped Team Canada regain momentum.

But despite the Canadians leading on the scoreboard for the majority of the 10-minute game, a collection of fouls turned the tide. Things went from bad to worse when Germany tied the game with less than four minutes on the clock.

Then, with former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki cheering them on from the sidelines, the Germans punched their ticket to the final, netting the winning basket with just two seconds left on the clock.

Heading into the tournament, Germany’s squad sat in sixth place on FIBA’s international ranking. Canada was not far behind, entering the Olympics as the ninth-ranked team.

Germany will play Spain in the final today. But before they do, Canada will take on the United States in the battle for bronze this afternoon at 3 pm ET/1 pm PT.