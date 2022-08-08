Increased violation of Canadian farms leads to safety concerns for animals and public

For farms and the families that run them, safety is of the utmost importance. Potential dangers are present when people disrespect farmland and property — dangers that can cost farmers their livelihoods, and potentially harm the general public as well.

The J. McNaughton & Family Farm is located on Manitoulin Island in northern Ontario and run is by Christine McNaughton and her husband John. When their cattle got out onto a busy highway a few months ago after parts of their fence had been removed, the couple soon realized how overarching the problem of property violation has become on farms.

After doing a walkabout to check where the cattle got out, John noticed that several cedar rails had been stolen from the farm’s fences. Both Christine and John were in shock that someone would actually steal someone else’s property in this way. So, they asked their community if the same problems had been happening to anyone else. To their surprise, it had.

Cedar rails are beautiful, and the couple believe they’re being stolen to be used in yards for ornamental use. But they actually serve an important purpose on farms.

Cedar rails are there to protect cattle, property, and the public — they’re simply meant for keeping cattle in the fields. And trust professionals Christine and John when they say that you would not want to come face to face with a cow that has a calf nearby. And better yet, one would not want to come face to face with a bull, either.

Adult cattle can be over 1200 lbs — meaning that if the cattle got out on the highway and someone were to hit it with their vehicle, it could be deadly for both involved. And unfortunately, on the island, it’s not uncommon to see deer killed on the side of the road after being struck by a vehicle.

Most of the McNaughton’s cows weigh over 1,300 lbs, and their bulls can be up to 2,800 lbs — so we can imagine the impact that would have on a vehicle. The result could be death for the driver and passengers, and the farmer could be held liable if their cattle got out on the road and caused an accident. Nobody wants that.

Other farmers in the community have also mentioned experiencing vandalism or theft of their tools, equipment, and fuel. Some have even reported missing livestock.

Another safety concern on farms is when people wander or trespass onto farmland. The McNaughton’s have been left feeling violated after finding stone fire rings built in the middle of their hay fields by people camping on their property without permission. They’ve even had their fences taken apart and used for camp firewood.

These pits can also damage farm equipment and potentially injure the equipment operator. Plus, when trespassers leave gates open, cattle can get out — and we know what that can mean.

Ultimately, Christine and John stress that respecting farm property and livestock is not only imperative for the safety of the farms, but for the safety of the public too.

