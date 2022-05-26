No matter the competition, it’s probably not wise to count out a Canadian hockey team.

Canada was down 3-0 today after 40 minutes at the IIHF World Championship quarterfinal against Sweden, with the possibility of being bounced from the tournament on the line.

But Canada found a little something extra, to first force overtime and then complete the comeback by way of Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson’s overtime goal.

A CANADIAN COMEBACK STORY 🇨🇦 Drake Batherson wins it for @hockeycanada in overtime and they will move onto the semifinals. #SWECAN #IIHFWorlds @senators pic.twitter.com/dYLmU90dpc — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 26, 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander was in the penalty box at the time of the winning goal, having picked up a tripping penalty in overtime.

Canada outshot the Swedes 19-1 in the second period, but were unable to capitalize.

Canada then got the comeback started less than 90 seconds into the third period, with New Jersey Devils defenceman Ryan Graves scoring the opening goal of the game for the Canadians.

Ryan Graves gets Canada on the board to start the 3rd period! It's now 3-1 Sweden pic.twitter.com/kKDE1Tg05s — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 26, 2022

Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois put the Canadians within one without about 90 seconds remaining in regulation.

PLD cuts the Sweden lead to 1 late in the 3rd. Canada is still alive pic.twitter.com/BO1zTS0nn2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 26, 2022

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal then forced overtime with a shot that somehow found the back of the net to tie things at three goals apiece.

TIE GAME!! Mathew Barzal celebrates his birthday with a game-tying goal with under two minutes to go! pic.twitter.com/uYmqyKr1ho — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 26, 2022

Nylander, Carl Klingberg, and Max Friberg scored for Sweden, who were eliminated from the tournament with the loss.

“It’s awesome,” Canadian captain Thomas Chabot said. “Those are the moments you live for when you play hockey…. we knew we could do it.”

Canada moves onto the semifinal on Saturday, where they will find out their opponent later today.

Canada is the defending champion, after winning last year’s gold medal game in overtime over Finland.