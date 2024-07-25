If you’re looking to find the best-dressed person in Paris this summer, you might want to take a look down at the Canadian setup over at the Olympic Village.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are officially underway, with the first events getting started yesterday. And while the official opening ceremony is on Friday night, Canadian athletes have arrived nice and early to adjust their bodies.

For the second straight Olympics, lululemon is sponsoring the official Olympic outfits for the Canadian contingent, featuring outfits for just about every possible scenario over the next few weeks.

Canada’s athletes were sure to show off their fits all over social media, with many of them taking the time to take a classic photo by the iconic Olympic rings.

Decked out in red and white, smiles were everywhere to be found for some of the country’s biggest stars making their mark on the French capital.

And while these were the first pictures and videos we’ve seen out of the Olympic Village, you can bet they won’t be the last. Over the course of the Games, 338 athletes are scheduled to represent Canada, which means we’ll be getting 338 chances to see who the best-dressed one is.

Rugby sevens and soccer were the first two events of the Olympics to get underway, with the Opening Ceremonies beginning on July 26 at 1:30 pm ET and the Closing Ceremonies to be held on August 11.

On Wednesday, Canada named two Olympic champions, sprinter Andre De Grasse and weightlifter Maude Charron, as its flag bearers for Friday’s opening ceremony.

The first Canadian event kicked off this morning, with Canada’s women’s soccer team taking on their New Zealand counterparts in the opening match of the tournament for both teams.