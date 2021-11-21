Canada ahead of five teams from 2018 FIFA World Cup in world ranking

Canada is once again on the rise in the latest men’s FIFA world ranking.

After a 2-1 victory over Mexico on Tuesday at home in Edmonton, Canada has now matched their best-ever FIFA world ranking at 40th place.

Sitting atop the final round of the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifying standings for the 2022 tournament in Qatar, Canada has been one of the best stories in international soccer this year.

Canada has six matches left: two at home against the USA (in January) and Jamaica (in March).

Meanwhile, the national team is set to travel to Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Panama.

The top three teams from the final round will qualify for Qatar (with a fourth subject to an interconfederational playoffs).

Starting the year in 72nd position in the World rankings, Canada has jumped from seventh in CONCACAF rankings to third, passing Jamaica, Costa Rica, Honduras, and El Salvador in the process.

Once considered an easy three points for their North and Central American opponents, Canada has suddenly become a regional powerhouse.

On their rise up, Canada has actually passed five teams that made the 2018 World Cup in Russia: Egypt (ranked No. 45) , Saudi Arabia (48), Costa Rica (49), Iceland (62), and Panama (63).

They’ve had direct run ins with Costa Rica and Panama so far this calendar year, having won both matches by a 1-0 and 4-1 score in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.