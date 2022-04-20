Do you have an incredible camping hack? Share your tips with Daily Hive!

Camping is definitely something many people look forward to every year — whether it’s at a full-service campsite or roughing it in the backcountry.

While we often have to lower our expectations when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep or using a port-a-potty, there are likely some tips and tricks that you’ve figured out over the years to make the experience a little easier.

One tip I am thankful that was passed down to me? Grabbing portable water jugs and filling and freezing them for my drink cooler. It’s way easier than ice, and you have cold water to drink after the jug of ice melts.

A huge struggle for me has been starting a campfire and keeping it going — when there isn’t a ban in place, of course. Do you have a fire-starting tip?

As we gear up for the season, Daily Hive would love to share your camping tips and tricks to make things easier for campers!

You can fill out the Google Form below or email us at [email protected] to share your hacks. The answers may be used in future editorial content.

Happy camping!