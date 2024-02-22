NewsUrbanized

Portion of Cambie Street closed due to a serious industrial incident

Feb 22 2024, 12:01 am
A portion of Cambie Street has been closed off after an industrial incident, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) are on the scene, and VPD reported just after 3 pm that Cambie was closed between West 41 and West 45 Avenues.

Meanwhile, VFRS stated that multiple agencies were on the scene, adding that the incident was related to a crane.

WorkSafeBC told Daily Hive that it was notified of a “serious incident” at around 3 pm.

“At this time, we do not have any details or other information to share,” a WorkSafeBC spokesperson added.

Some members of the public are sharing pictures and videos of the scene.

BC Emergency Health Services told Daily Hive that two ambulances and a supervisor responded to the scene but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

We’ve reached out to VFRS and VPD for more information.

 

