Portion of Cambie Street closed due to a serious industrial incident

A portion of Cambie Street has been closed off after an industrial incident, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) are on the scene, and VPD reported just after 3 pm that Cambie was closed between West 41 and West 45 Avenues.

#VanTraffic: (3:08 p.m.) Cambie Street between W41st and W45th Avenues is closed to vehicle traffic due to an industrial incident. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ShVviNnnle — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 21, 2024

Meanwhile, VFRS stated that multiple agencies were on the scene, adding that the incident was related to a crane.

WorkSafeBC told Daily Hive that it was notified of a “serious incident” at around 3 pm.

“At this time, we do not have any details or other information to share,” a WorkSafeBC spokesperson added.

Some members of the public are sharing pictures and videos of the scene.

one of the tables at the top fell all the way to the ground, it crashed a couple floors as well, unfortunately hit a lady at the bottom.

don’t know if it was the crane that dropped it or if it was not properly attached at the top. pic.twitter.com/byfgRJqdMe — caleeeb (@EricApango) February 21, 2024

BC Emergency Health Services told Daily Hive that two ambulances and a supervisor responded to the scene but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

We’ve reached out to VFRS and VPD for more information.