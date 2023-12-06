Callout: How are Canadians dealing with mortgage rate hikes?

Over the past year, Canadian mortgage holders have experienced crippling rate hikes, and some are bracing for the worst to come as they’re set to renew their mortgages in 2024.

According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Canadian mortgage holders are facing the fastest and largest increase in interest rates in four decades.

This is leading more homeowners across the country to face difficult financial situations, with larger portions of household incomes going toward housing.

Whether you have a fixed-rate mortgage up for renewal or a variable-rate mortgage that has increased steadily, we want to hear how these rate hikes have impacted you and your financial well-being.

