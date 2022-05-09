NewsWeather

Snow in Calgary makes it look like winter has hit the city all over again (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

May 9 2022, 4:22 pm
Albert Pego/Shutterstock

In classic Calgary fashion, the city was hit with spring snow overnight on Sunday and into Monday, creating a winter wonderland in May.

Although different areas of Calgary were hit with varying amounts and types of precipitation, the general consensus was that there was some wet weather in the city overnight.

After a warm, sunny weekend, YYC saw it all on Sunday evening, from rain and sleet to hail and snow. Waking up on Monday morning, many parts of the city were treated to accumulation of the white fluffy stuff.

Calgarians took to social media to share their snowy views today, and the footage is gorgeous – or, it would be, if it was December.

At the time of writing, several regions surrounding Calgary, including Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Kananaskis, and Canmore, are under a snowfall warning, but the city itself seems exempt for now.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem as though the wintery weather is expected to continue. According to Environment Canada, Calgary will see a high of 7ºC with 60% of rain showers or flurries on Monday, but the week gets better from there.

By Thursday we’ll be seeing sunny skies and a high of 15ºC, which is expected to continue into the weekend, and Calgary temperatures could reach 19ºC on Sunday.

snow calgary

Environment Canada

Additionally, The Weather Network’s May forecast predicted that Alberta would be one of the few areas in Canada to experience seasonal temperatures this month (although for Calgary, snow in May practically is seasonal).

Fingers crossed the sunshine returns and melts this snow quickly, Calgary!

