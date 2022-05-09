Snow in Calgary makes it look like winter has hit the city all over again (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

In classic Calgary fashion, the city was hit with spring snow overnight on Sunday and into Monday, creating a winter wonderland in May.

Although different areas of Calgary were hit with varying amounts and types of precipitation, the general consensus was that there was some wet weather in the city overnight.

After a warm, sunny weekend, YYC saw it all on Sunday evening, from rain and sleet to hail and snow. Waking up on Monday morning, many parts of the city were treated to accumulation of the white fluffy stuff.

Calgarians took to social media to share their snowy views today, and the footage is gorgeous – or, it would be, if it was December.

East Calgary vs West Calgary this morning. The two pictures are less than 20km apart.#yyc #abstorm #snowmageddon2022 pic.twitter.com/pcjQahHWuB — Buzz Bishop (@buzzbishop) May 9, 2022

MASSIVE snowflakes in Calgary this hour! Someone is going to get overperforming snow totals overnight, nearby. This is why we keep winter tires on until May long…#yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/CbuzH1ZUOl — Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) May 9, 2022

However unfortunately this IS snow and not hail like last night. It’s May 9 Calgary… #abstorm pic.twitter.com/0jmW3Tl3Af — Jay Lesyk (@JayLesykWX) May 9, 2022

Just puking snow in Calgary! Flakes are so big they’re turning @KyleTWN and me into snowmen ☃️❄️ #abstorm pic.twitter.com/hGrcXEkWCc — Keane Kokolsky (@KeaneKokolsky) May 9, 2022

A tale of four quadrants and two different seasons. Here’s a look at some traffic cameras across our city at 8 AM. Slushy, snowy conditions in the west, wet in the SE but almost completely dry in the NE. #YYC #Alberta #ABstorm #YYCtraffic pic.twitter.com/wFLeYW5TQG — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyLizee) May 9, 2022

Merry springmas! #yyc #abstorm this is why I don’t touch my garden til may long ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/G212IckCg4 — I watch stuff (@rayanarae) May 9, 2022

Good morning #Calgary! WINTER WONDERLAND! Heavy wet snow in south #yyc! This city is incredibly magical and the weather changes so rapidly! Wow #abstorm 7:35am pic.twitter.com/ia8iRTCwDe — Inam Jamil (@yycwx_inam) May 9, 2022

Yeah…driving into the office today is gonna be a really hard no. #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/U5mId0q7Mk — Andrew Cunningham (@idledmuse) May 9, 2022

At the time of writing, several regions surrounding Calgary, including Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Kananaskis, and Canmore, are under a snowfall warning, but the city itself seems exempt for now.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem as though the wintery weather is expected to continue. According to Environment Canada, Calgary will see a high of 7ºC with 60% of rain showers or flurries on Monday, but the week gets better from there.

By Thursday we’ll be seeing sunny skies and a high of 15ºC, which is expected to continue into the weekend, and Calgary temperatures could reach 19ºC on Sunday.

Additionally, The Weather Network’s May forecast predicted that Alberta would be one of the few areas in Canada to experience seasonal temperatures this month (although for Calgary, snow in May practically is seasonal).

Fingers crossed the sunshine returns and melts this snow quickly, Calgary!