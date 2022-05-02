A Calgary photographer is among 11 people caught up in a massive cocaine seizure on a charter plane in the Dominican Republic.

Brittney Wojcik-Harrison is one of six passengers and five Pivot Airlines crew members who were bound for Toronto on a chartered jet from Punta Cana on April 5 that was detained, according to various news reports on the incident.

You might also like: Canada's public emergency alert system will be tested this week

The May forecast for Alberta is out and it looks like we are getting spoiled

Hills and thrills: Alberta ski resort set to open an alpine pipe coaster this summer

According to authorities in the Dominican Republic, intelligence reports suggested that an inspection of the C-FWRR registration plane was necessary. Authorities allegedly found eight bags stowed away in the plane that contained more than 200 kilograms of cocaine, worth around $25 million.

“Britt, the entire flight crew, and all other passengers were detained and thrown in jail where they remained for three weeks despite lack of any evidence and multiple illegal warrants,” a GoFundMe organized in support of the Calgary resident stated.

The GoFundMe added that “Britt is now in a safe location as of yesterday but they are trying to appeal her release despite no new evidence. The government won’t allow her to leave the country until they finish the investigation which could take up to a year or more.”

The National Post has reported that so far, prosecutors have presented no evidence tying those detained to the cocaine.

Harrison’s GoFundMe says that the local District Attorney is appealing to have their release overturned and them put back in jail; however, they are confident that will not occur due to absolutely no evidence that anyone on the plane was involved.

Daily Hive has reached out to Pivot Airlines for comment.