Calgary Flames COVID-19 outbreak now up to 27 people

7 players have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol: Rasmus Andersson, Byron Froese, Johnny Gaudreau, Erik Gudbranson, Trevor Lewis, Jacob Markstrom, Tyler Pitlick. 3 coaches are in protocol: Ryan Huska, Kirk Muller, Darryl Sutter. 7 support staff are also in protocol. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 15, 2021

“The No. 1 priority for everybody is the health and safety of our players, their families, those close to them, everybody impacted by that,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday. “We have a great medical team. Our people know, whatever they need, we will get provided for them. Let’s not lose sight that everything else is a distant second to that.”

The Flames added three members to the list on Tuesday after an initial six on Sunday.

